Palestinian detainee dies in Israeli prison

A Palestinian detainee has died inside an Israeli detention center in occupied Jerusalem Wednesday evening.

Sources confirmed that Abdo Yousef Al-Khatib Al-Tamimi, 43, was martyred inside the investigation and detention center known as "Al-Maskobiya" in occupied Jerusalem.

Hassan Abed Rabbo, the media advisor to the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission, said that the young Tamimi from Shuafat camp was martyred. At the same time, he was being held in the Moskoubiya detention center in Jerusalem.

He added that the Israeli occupation forces had arrested Al-Tamimi last Sunday for a traffic violation.

Abed Rabbo held the Israeli occupation and the administration of its prisons fully responsible for the death of the detainee Tamimi.

For its part, Al-Tamimi's family reported that their son was beaten and electrocuted by the Israeli occupation police, who informed them that their son Abdo had died after suffering a heart attack inside his cell in "Al-Maskobiya."

They indicated that the martyr is a father of four children, and he did not suffer from any diseases.

Around 222 Palestinian detainees are estimated to have died in Israeli prisons since 1967, five of them passed away this year.

Over 5,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in prisons located throughout Israel, according to Palestinian official figures.